Motaung clears air on Baartman’s situation at Chiefs

“He’s a top talent, he’s in the first team and we have big plans for Luke," says the Chiefs boss.

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung clears the air on Luke Baartman’s situation at the club.



Baartman, who joined Amakhosi alongside Asanele Velebayi as free agents following the relegation of Cape Town Spurs to the amateur league of SA football, is yet to make his debut for Chiefs.



While Velebayi has made two appearances for Chiefs already and is turning out to be a fan-favourite, Baartman had to watch him from the stands as the technical team figured out which is the best position for him in the team.



This has raised speculation about Baartman’s future at Chiefs especially after the technical team reportedly recommended that the 19-year-old attacker join the Chiefs reserve side in order to adapt to life at the Naturena-based side.

‘Luke is an amazing talent’

Motaung Jnr, however, says Baartman will not go to the DDC instead will fight for his position in the first team.



“Luke is an amazing talent, I think everyone knows where we come from and the battle that he had with his former club, it’s always amazing to have the best of local talent, so like everyone else, whether it’s Asanele, Luke, we want them to come inside [the club] settle and then hit the ground running with the right environment,” Motaung Jnr told iDiski Times.

“He’s a top talent, he’s in the first team and we have big plans for Luke, he’s an exceptional talent and I think everyone saw him with the World Cup U20 team with Mfundo, so personally, we’re happy with him, progressing very well.

“He has a big heart, amazing talent and a great mentality to have been through what he’s gone through and still come to work every day, focused, driven and ready – so he’s with the first team, with us and very excited for the day he gets his chance to show his level, he’s not going to the DDC,” he concluded.



Chiefs, who handed Orbit College FC a 4-1 drubbing in a Betway Premiership match at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night, will next be in action on November 23 when they face AL Masry in a CAF Confederation Cup group clash.