Pirates’ Ouaddou bags PSL award as club issue Mofokeng update

It was the duo’s first-ever Betway Premiership accolades.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and Golden Arrows rising star midfielder, Siyanda Ndlovu have been named the Betway Premiership monthly awards winners for September and October.



Ouaddou bagged the award, his first Betway Premiership gong, after guiding the Buccaneers to three wins from three matches during that period. The victories saw Pirates move up to an improved position on the table.



ALSO READ: Arrows ‘still building’ as they take on Pirates

“Ouaddou’s tactics have been exception both in attack as well as in defense, with all three victories secured without a single concession,” read a statement from the Premier Soccer League (PSL).



“Golden Arrows sensation, Siyanda Ndlovu continued his impressive start to the season by securing both the Betway Premiership Player of the Month and Goal of the Month honours.

“Ndlovu has been key in Abafana Bes’thende’s recent rise in form, finding the back of the net three times and contributing with three assists in the five matches played over the two months for the KwaZulu-Natal side.

“The 23-year-old’s impressive dribble and clinical finish against Stellensbosch FC in their clash on 22 October in Cape Town was voted the Goal of the Month, edging out equally strong contenders by Marumo Gallants’ Jaisen Clifford’s strike against Kaizer Chiefs as well as Thabang Mathuludi’s last minute winner for Polokwane City against Chippa United.”



Meanwhile, Pirates have issued an injury update on midfielders Relebohile Mofokeng and Simphiwe Selepe ahead of their Betway Premiership clash against Golden Arrows.



The fourth-placed Buccaneers will meet eighth-placed Abafana Bes’thende at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium in Durban this evening {kick-off is at 7.30pm).



ALSO READ: ‘We let ourselves down’ – Cupido demands focus from Sundowns



The duo have missed the last couple of games for Pirates because of injuries.



“There could be a reshuffling of the pack in a match that kicks off a busy week, with the likes of Relebohile Mofokeng and Simphiwe Selepe nearing a return after missing out on a fair bit of the action this season,” read a statement from Pirates.