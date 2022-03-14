Mass player clear-out expected at Orlando Pirates

Mgosi Squad

News from the Orlando Pirates camp is that the club is planning on shipping out a number of players, who have been deemed surplus to requirement, with Collins Makgaka and Siphesihle Ndlovu mentioned on the list.



ALSO READ: Pirates suspend midfielder after police charges



According to a source at Pirates, the plan is to let go of the players who have been hardly used in the last two seasons with the aim of cutting the squad numbers. However, this action is said to be dependent on how things are going to unfold in terms of if there will be any changes in the technical team.



“Look, there will be a lot of changes in the squad, I think everyone is anticipating that looking at how things have been going at the club.



“The management is not happy at all and they have been raving about this for a while now. It’s very bad, especially for players who aren’t playing, (but) there are others who have been playing and they are also on the list. So, a lot of people will be shocked by the players who will be leaving, because some of these guys are players who were bought with a lot of money and there was a lot expected from them. But they haven’t delivered and they (management) don’t really see the need to keep them. There are guys like Ndlovu and Makgaka who are on the list.,” said the insider.