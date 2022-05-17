Chiefs mum on widespread Nurkovic rumours 

Mgosi Squad

Kaizer Chiefs are yet to say anything regarding the rumours that spread like wildfire last week regarding the future of striker Samir Nurkovic.



Various reports suggested that the Serbian will be joining Royal AM next season when his current deal at Amakhosi expires. It is however worth mentioning that Chiefs have an option to extend for another year which they are yet to exercise.

Phakaaathi has been informed that Amakhosi and Nurkovic’s representatives are still talking about the extension.

“But I don’t see him coming back. The way he has not played with (Arthur) Zwane preferring (Leonardo) Castro ahead of him shows that he could not be in the plans for the future.

“The way the team is playing or is directed towards does not really suit him that much,” claims a source.

Nurkovic had a wonderful start at Amakhosi scoring 13 goals in his debut season but he has since struggled to keep the scoring run going. This season he has scored just once.