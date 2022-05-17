Sundowns’ conundrum with loaned out players

Mgosi Squad

Mamelodi Sundowns are said to be facing a conundrum on some of the players that they sent out on loan this season, hoping they would get game time and get better. A source says Sundowns are now even considering releasing some of them when they come back from their loan spells.

“The main problem is the two who are at Swallows (Grant Margerman and who were given game time but didn’t make full use of it. They had spent a season with Sundowns before they were loaned out and were expected to show that they want to return and break into the team.

“I have heard that they could be loaned out again or even released because they do not have space in the team when you look at how they performed,” said the source.

“The other one is (Luvuyo) Phewa.He has done well at AmaTuks but the problem is that he has a lot of competition in the position he plays. But they want him back so he can learn from the likes of (Andile) Jali and grow within the team.

“But you must remember that there are still the likes of (Siphelele) Mkhulise also waiting ahead of him,” added the source.