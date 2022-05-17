Pirates monitoring AmaTuks star formerly with Sundowns

Mgosi Squad

Orlando Pirates are said to have been closely monitoring Keegan Allan at University of Pretoria and are now keen on having him on their books. Allan was previously with Mamelodi Sundowns but decided to cut his contract and joined the GladAfrica Championship side.

“He is one for the young players who have shown a promise of becoming big players in the future and I believe Pirates were made aware of him and have been tracking him.

READ ALSO: Sundowns’ conundrum with loaned out players

“I heard they liked what they saw and could be making a big offer for him,” said a source. It is however interesting that Pirates would be interested in the 21-year-old right back when they have their own youngsters waiting in the wings.

The likes of Neo Mahlong and Thabang Monyane have been doing well in the club’s DStv Diski Challenge team and are expected to be promoted to the first team.