Kaizer Chiefs offered Raja Casablanca star

Kaizer Chiefs have been given first option to sign Democratic Republic of Congo star Fabrice Ngoma when his current deal at Morocco giants Raja Casablanca ends.

Ngoma will become a free agent at the end of June and Amakhosi have first option for his services. The 28-year-old midfielder is highly rated and some have said he has similar qualities to Bongani Zungu.

According to a report on the SABC Sport website, Ngoma is also willing to relocate to South Africa.

“The only problem is that the position he plays is overloaded at Chiefs at the moment. He is quality and is being considered but they might just not take him,” a source at the club has told Phakaaathi.