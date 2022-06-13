Pirates players said to be calling for Malesela to get Bucs coaching job

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

A section of Orlando Pirates players are said to be trying to persuade the club’s management to bring Dan Malesela on board as part of the technical team alongside Mandla Ncikazi ahead of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season.

According to the insider, the players believe the former Marumo Gallants coach is someone they need to help revive the fortunes of the club and bring back the glory days.



The source, however, says bringing Malesela on board would be a huge mission, with the management having already targeted someone else to work with Ncikazi.



“The guys believe coach Malesela is good for the job and they believe that he is someone they really think can bring the spark back at the club. I mean, just look at the team this past season, it wasn’t a good season because there was no trophy to present to the fans. But it doesn’t mean that the team is bad,” said the source.



“There is something that is lacking and most of the guys seem to think he (Malesela) is one person who can fix that problem. Plus he knows the Pirates culture, he played at the club and another thing is that he knows most of the players in the team. I really don’t know what happened at Gallants, but they made a huge mistake by letting someone like him go, especially after taking the club to the final of the Nedbank Cup,” said the insider.