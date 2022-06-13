Former Pirates defender to join rivals Chiefs?

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

A source close to former Orlando Pirates defender Thulani Hlatshwayo has made a shocking revelation, stating that the defender would be open for a move Pirates rivals, Kaizer Chiefs. Hlatshwayo parted ways with the Buccaneers after just spending two seasons with the club.

ALSO READ: Zuma leaves emotional goodbye message to Chiefs



The former Bafana Bafana captain’s stay was cut short after the team revealed that they had come to a mutual agreement with the player to end his stay following an unproductive 2021/22 campaign.

Hlatshwayo spent most of his time on the bench for Pirates, with the player losing support from the Ghosts with his poor performance for Pirates.



Now a free agent and looking for his next home, the source says the topic regarding the player’s next move with the mention of Chiefs was just in passing, but he certainly won’t hesitate to join Amakhosi if the club came with a good offer.



“I know a lot of people will be surprised, but he would really go to Chiefs if they offer him a contract. You know sometimes, we just have conversations and this thing of Chiefs came up. So, that’s when I realised that he won’t think twice about joining them if they really want him,” said the source.



“Football is business and a short career, so, for him will all be about making sure that he revives his career and people see the old him. He didn’t have a good time at Pirates and we all saw that. But, such things happen and what I know for sure is that he won’t stay long without a team because people still believe in him.”