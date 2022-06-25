Former Chiefs keeper could get a shock move to Pirates

Mgosi Squad

Offers for Nigerian international goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi are said to be flying in, with the former Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper’s shocking move to Chiefs rivals Orlando Pirates on the cards, a source has claimed.

Akpeyi was deemed surplus to requirements by Chiefs, with the Naturena-based outfit releasing the goalkeeper despite making a number of appearances last season.

Pirates are said to be not the only team having shown interest in the goalkeeper, with Sekhukhune United, SuperSport United and Swallows FC also said to be trying to lure the Nigerian international.

But, according to a source, Akpeyi has made his wishes very clear to his agent regarding his next move, saying that he won’t be joining a team where he will be sitting on the bench.

“It is possible that he might end up at Pirates, chances are high, but the only problem is that Pirates have an international goalkeeper in Richard Ofori and Daniel wants to play. I don’t think he will just go there (to Pirates) and become their number one, so that makes it a bit tricky for him. But they have made enquiries about him because they are looking at strengthening their goalkeeping department after Wayne Sandilands left,” said the source.

“Pirates is not the only team, there is also Swallows, Sekhukhune and SuperSport. He is one of the best keepers in the PSL and it was a shock to see Chiefs letting him go, especially since he is an international keeper. Right now he has been training alone and keeping fit while his people (representatives) are still sorting his next move. But he is very optimistic and he doesn’t feel bad about leaving Chiefs. He knows that such things happen in football and he will find another team.”

Akpeyi made 12 appearances for Amakhosi last season with the keeper keeping five clean sheets and conceding seven goals.