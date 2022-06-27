Chiefs youngster attracts interest from big rivals and overseas scouts

Mgosi Squad

A 15-year-old Kaizer Chiefs player has caught attention of both Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns while there are also scouts from Portugal who noticed him as well.

Thabo Mphaki’s performances at the Engine Championships at Marks Park in Emmerentia last weekend are said to have caught the eyes of scouts from Pirates and from an unnamed Portugese team.

“That boy from Kaizer Chiefs development has caught the eyes of Pirates, Sekhukhune United as well as scouts from Portugal during the Engine tournament.

“From what I have heard, he was supposed to join Mamelodi Sundowns’ development earlier but could not make the move due to school and the distance,” said a source.

He added that Mphaki is an intelligent player and acquitted himself really well in a tournament where he played against mostly players who are three years older than him.

“He is a complete player and it looks like he has a very bright future ahead of him in football if he keeps working hard and does not get distracted by other things,” said the source.