Most of Chiefs squad jets off to Spain for pre-season tour

Amakhosi will play Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers on Sunday.

Kaizer Chiefs were due to arrive in Spain on Friday for a pre-season tour that will involve three friendly matches.

Chiefs’ three friendlies

Amakhosi will play Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers on Sunday, and will then play Saudi Pro League side Al Kholood on July 15. They will finish their tour off with a game against Spanish LaLiga side Elche CF on July 18.

The Rangers game will be played behind closed doors but the matches against Al Kholood and Elche CF are open to the public.

The pre-season will give neew head coach Fernando Da Cruz the chance to put his squad through their paces.

Chiefs midfielder Thabo Cele did not travel with the squad, with SABC Sport reporting that the 29 year-old only learned very late that he would not be going to Spain.

Amakhosi and Cele are said to be in discussions over a settlement on Cele’s contract, which has two years left to run. Cele join Chiefs on a free transfer in January 2025, and has so far made 36 appearances in all competitions.

New signings

Chiefs’ new signings – goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner and defender Thabo Moloisane – have travelled to Spain with the squad.

Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari has not travelled with the Chiefs squad, as he is reported to be set to go on loan to new Betway Premiership side Kruger United.