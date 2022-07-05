Shalulile is happy at Sundowns, no European move for now

Mgosi Squad

Peter Shalulile has always said he does not see himself playing for any other team than Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership, maintaining that the only time he would consider a move is if he is going to Europe.

It is understandable that no Premier Soccer League team would dare approach Downs for their most prized asset in Shalulile, who won big at last season’s end of the year awards, bagging the Players’ Player, top goalscorer and Footballer of the Season.

Phakaaathi has it on good authority that Masandawana have been getting offers for the Namibian forward but have not entertained any of them. Our source explains why.

“When a player is doing well and is happy, the only thing the team can do is to reward him by improving his contract and continue to give him game time,” the source explained.

“In the case of Peter, he is still on the same contract that he signed when he joined the club and given that he is doing well and still has not come to management to ask them to revisit his contract as far as remuneration is concerned – that should tell you that the players is happy with the current situation,” the source added.

It goes without saying that Shalulile is the first name on the paper that Manqoba Mngqithi, Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela write their starting line-up on. Which is probably why they have supposedly turned a blind eye to offers from abroad that, according to our source, “don’t make sense”.

“How do you expect a club to entertain a team that will offer your best player almost the same money you are paying him? It might look attractive on the eye that a player is abroad and all that but what good does it do when we pay him R10 and you want to pay him R13, to the point that even if we converted to Rands, it makes very little difference,” the source added.

“Sundowns will only release Peter if something solid comes his way.”