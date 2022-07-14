Will the axe fall on Sinky Mnisi following his Royal AM suspension?

Mgosi Squad

Royal AM are said to have suspended the club’s chief executive Sinky Mnisi with allegations of trying to sink the Pietermaritzburg-based DStv Premiership side.

ALSO READ: Ex-Pirates midfielder Mlambo finds new home after AmaZulu exit

A source has told Phakaaathi that Mnisi was suspended on Wednesday, the day the club released their prized striker Victor Letsoalo to Sekhukhune United.

Phakaaathi has previously reported on how Royal AM president Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize was upset at some of the decisions taken by Mnisi.

While MaMKhize was away on holiday in the US, she came back to find that her coach John Maduka had left Royal AM and joined neighbours Maritzburg United.

He was shortly followed by Given Mshikinya. The club also released Ndumiso Mabena while signing Samir Nurkovic and Ruzaigh Gamildien.

“There is a lot that Sinky is alleged to have done without consulting MaMkhize first. She has been patient with him and tried to understand.

“But I heard she ran out of it on Wednesday and put him on suspension. I do not have the knowledge of how long the suspension is at the moment,” said a Mgosi Squad source.

“Even the hiring of Khabo Zondo was done without her knowledge and if you look at the pictures from the time he (Zondo) was introduced, Andile (Mpisane, Mkhize’s son and Royal AM chairman) was not so happy.

“He has said that they could have gone for a different coach had they had a chance to pick their own man,” added the source.

It is said that when MaMkhize left for holiday at the end of the season, she was happy that her club had finished third in their first season in the top flight.

Royal AM were also getting popular with the supporters but things are changing fast and she is said to be worried that with so many changes, they might not be able to go one better than last season.