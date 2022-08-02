Pirates’ development graduate attracting a lot of interest

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

JDR Stars are set to once again benefit from the services of Orlando Pirates’ young midfielder Asoka Tshobeni, who spent last season on loan with the Motsepe Foundation Championship side.

Pirates are said to have been negotiating with JDR Stars for another loan spell for the talented midfielder, with some other teams also having shown interest in Tshobeni’s services.



The 20-year-old played a number of games for Stars in the First Division and has been impressive for the Pretoria-based outfit, with the club’s technical team having made their intentions clear to get him back for another season, according to a source.



With Pirates being his parent club and the midfielder not included in the 2022/23 DStv Premiership squad, it is believed that negotiations are still going on and a decision on Tshobeni will be taken soon.

“I think JDR are favourites to loan him for another season,” a source told the Mgosi squad.

“He got some regular time at the club (JDR) and that’s what the club (Pirates) wants, for their players to grow and play as much as they can.

“Since there are new people (teams) in need of his services … things might change. I think at the end he (Tshobeni) will be one who has to choose where he would love to play,” said the Bucs insider.