Is Pirates the next destination for Erasmus?

Phakaaathi has been led to believe that Cape Town City, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United have all shown interest in securing the services of out-of-favour Mamelodi Sundowns striker Kermit Erasmus.

The Masandawana forward found it hard to break into the star-studded Downs team, particularly with the likes of Peter Shalulile and Themba Zwane, among others, firing from all cylinders.

All of the above-mentioned clubs are teams that Erasmus turned out for and he is understood to be keen to leave Chloorkop. However, the challenge is said to be his salary as he is understood to be one of the highest paid players at the club.

“Pirates can afford Erasmus, but he is hesitant to make a move there because it is not really the head coach, Jose Riveiro, who is keen on having the player at Pirates, it is more of a move from the top brass. At the same time, the boy does not want to get himself in a situation where he is going to struggle for game time,” said a source close to the situation.