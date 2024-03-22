Erasmus facing uncertain future at Orlando Pirates

The striker has made only 11 appearances in all competitions for the Buccaneers this season.

Orlando Pirates are expected to let go of a number of players at the end of the season and one of the players that is set to leave the Buccaneers is Kermit Erasmus, Phakaaathi has learnt.



A club insider has revealed that Pirates have decided not to renew the former Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns striker’s contract which is set to expire at the end of June.



“In January, the club wanted to open talks with Kermit over a new one-year contract, but he got injured and that threw a spanner in the works so to speak. Now the general feeling is that Kermit is injury prone and the club doesn’t want to renew his contract, only for him to get injured and spend time in the medical room. So, they have decided that it’s not worth the risk and they have decided to let him go,” said the source.



Erasmus, who joined Pirates from Sundowns in September 2022, has made only 11 appearances in all competitions for the Buccaneers this season, scoring one goal in the process.



The 33-year-old striker spent many years playing overseas in countries like France, Portugal and the Netherlands before he returned to South Africa in 2019.



Should he leave Pirates, Erasmus will not be short of suitors because of his experience and a knack for scoring goals when he is fit.



Meanwhile, as reported earlier Pirates are considering sending forward Souaibou Marou out on loan next season to get game time.



Since he arrived at Pirates in 2023, the Cameroonian striker has battled to win a starting berth, despite showing some promise whenever he was given a chance to play.