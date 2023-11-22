Pirates confirm trio return, reveals Mako’s long-term injury

“The increase in the number of matches has clearly taken its toll on the squad," wrote the club.

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the return of Kabelo Dlamini, Lesedi Kapinga, and Kermit Erasmus to full training after recovering from their respective injuries.



ALSO READ: Chiefs and Pirates are no longer strong like they used to be – Mashaba

Dlamini has been out of action since early October, with the forward suffering an ankle injury at training, while Kapinga has been out for a month due to a hamstring injury.

Erasmus has been nursing a hamstring injury he sustained during the Soweto derby victory over Kaizer Chiefs on November 11.



While the trio will be a welcome boost for Pirates, the club will be without left back Paseka Mako for up to six months. According to Pirates, Mako returned from national team duty complaining of discomfort in his knee.

“The increase in the number of matches has clearly taken its toll on the squad, resulting in numerous injury setbacks this season,” read a statement from Pirates.

Here is the full injury list from Pirates:

Azola Matrose (Fibula):

Azola rejoined the Club at the beginning of the season carrying an injury he suffered while on loan at Chippa United. The enterprising winger suffered a fracture which required surgery. The 20-year-old continues to receive treatment and should return to full training in the new year.

Innocent Maela (Adductor):

Maela continues to make positive strides towards recovery after opting to undergo corrective surgery on a niggling groin strain. The Bucs’ Captain is four weeks post op (18 September) and is expected to return to training in December.

Kabelo Dlamini (Ankle):

Good news to come out of the medical team is that of the recovery of Kabelo Dlamini who has returned to full training last week. Dlamini had suffered a Grade 2 tear in training on October 12.

Sipho Chaine (Knee):

Goalkeeper Sipho Chaine continues to receive treatment after suffering a Grade 1 tear in the Carling Black Label Knockout clash against Cape Town Spurs. The nature of the injury has a 6-8 week recovery period and Chaine is now four weeks post injury.

Makhehlene Makhaula (Hamstring):

Makhaula is a week away from making full recovery after spending the last 18 days recovering from a hamstring strain.

Paseka Mako (Knee):

Paseka returned from national team duty complaining of discomfort in his knee. Tests were carried upon his return which showed that the 29-year-old had suffered a PCL tear ruling him out for up to six months. Mako has undergone a very successful surgery and is already one month post op.

Lesedi Kapinga (Hamstring):

Kapinga has recovered from a Grade 2 hamstring strain which has sidelined him for the past month. The 28-year-old has since returned to full training.



ALSO READ: Richards Bay determined to keep reported Chiefs target

Kermit Erasmus (Hamstring):

Kermit is expected to return to full training today after recovering from a hamstring strain in the 1-0 win over rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

Thabiso Monyane (Knee):

Monyane suffered a Grade 2 tear of the MCL in the Soweto Derby. He is currently in the acute phase of rehab and is expected to return to training in December.