Pirates issue parting shot at SuperSport-bound Dzvukamanja

By Jonty Mark

Orlando Pirates confirmed on Monday that they will allow Zimbabwean striker Terrence Dzvukamanja to join SuperSport United, but expressed surprise at the circumstances that led to Matsatsantsa’s approach for the player.

The Buccaneers said that they had given Dzvukamanja time off to deal with family matters back home in Zimbabwe and that they had expected to include him in their squad for the upcoming Caf Champions League.

“Terrence Dzvukamanja approached the club pleading to be released to play in Zimbabwe to be close to home in order to to address pressing family matters,” read a statement from Pirates on Monday.

“After consideration, the club offered to pay his salary whilst sorting out his personal issues at home. The club acceded to this on compassionate grounds.

Pirates shock

“As part of the club’s commitment to player welfare, Orlando Pirates makes an effort to, where possible, meet the player’s requests in circumstances that help amongst other things, their mental wellbeing.

“The club was therefore surprised by an approach from SuperSport United for the player’s services since since the club had made plans to include the player in their Caf Champions League squad.

“With this new development the club will release Dzvukamanja to SuperSport United.”

Dzvukamanja joined Pirates from Bidvest Wits in 2020 and had his best scoring season in the last campaign, netting eight goals in all competitions. At SuperSport, the 29 year-old will be re-united with his former coach at Wits, Gavin Hunt.