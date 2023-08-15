AmaZulu show interest in out-of-favour Sundowns striker

By Mgosi Squad

Having lost out on Thabiso Kutumela, AmaZulu FC are believed to have shifted their focus to another Mamemodi Sundowns striker.



Usuthu were one of the teams interested in landing Kutumela on loan from Masandawana. But Cape Town City have reportedly won the race for his services.



AmaZulu, the Mgosi Squad understands, have turned their attention to Gift Motupa, who is also struggling for game-time at the Tshwane giants.



“They need a proven striker with PSL experience and that is very difficult to find,” said a source.



“And now that they have lost out on Kutumela, they are trying to get Sundowns to loan them Motupa.



“I don’t see why Sundowns would refuse because he doesn’t seem to be in the coach’s plans for this season.”