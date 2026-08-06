Sundowns out to end MTN8 drought

"If we crash out in the MTN8, I think it won't look great to our supporters and us in the team," Modiba said.

Mamelodi Sundowns will begin their quest to end a five-year wait for the MTN8 Cup when they host Polokwane City in a quarter-final clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.

The Brazilians last lifted the season-opening competition in 2021 and have failed to hit the same heights ever since. The encounter will also mark Sundowns’ first competitive outing since they were crowned CAF Champions League winners in May, adding further significance to their MTN8 campaign.

Defender Aubrey Modiba knows the pressure will be on the African champions to turn their continental success into domestic silverware during the 2026/27 campaign.

“We really want to go back to winning local tournaments. Obviously, winning the Champions League adds a little bit of that because you always want to celebrate,” he said.

“We celebrated the Champions League and if we crash out in the MTN8, I think it won’t look great to our supporters and us in the team.

“We have to make sure that we keep the momentum going in this MTN8. It has been a long time since we lifted this trophy. We have to make sure that we win it this season.”

Sundowns expect stern test from City

Modiba is expecting a stern test from Rise and Shine, who will arrive in Tshwane high on confidence after opening their Betway Premiership campaign with a 2-1 victory over Richards Bay on Sunday.

“We won’t take Polokwane City for granted because we know that cup competitions are different from league games,” Modiba added.

“Anything can happen and for us it is just to apply ourselves well on the day to make sure that we go to the next round, but it won’t be easy.”

The match also comes during an emotional period for Sundowns as the club continues to deal with the death of midfielder Jayden Adams.

Modiba admitted the squad has struggled to come to terms with the loss of Adams who was found dead in his Cape Town apartment on June 11.

“We didn’t know how to deal with it at first, but I don’t think we have a choice. We have to learn to live with the moment and him not being with us in the change room,” Modiba concluded.

“It’s difficult, even now it’s still difficult and we think about him all the time because of the impact he had on the team. He was quiet but his presence was felt. May his soul continue resting in peace but it has been difficult.”