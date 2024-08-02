Pule ready to get his career back on track after Pirates exit

Pule made only nine appearances in the league for Pirates and 11 across all competitions last season.

Vincent Pule is ready to put his injury troubles behind him as he looks to get his career back on track.



The skilful winger parted ways with Orlando Pirates following a spell on the sidelines and a loss of form.

He has reunited with coach Gavin Hunt at SuperSport United following a six-year stay at the Buccaneers. The pair won the MTN8, Telkom Knockout and league title during their time at Bidvest Wits.



It was Hunt who brought out the best in Pule who gained popularity after scoring a last-minute winner for The Clever Boys in the 2017 Telkom Knockout final with a cheeky backheel against Bloemfontein Celtic at the Princess Magogo Stadium.

The 32-year-old is ready to roll back the clock with the four-time league winning coach. Matsatsantsa a Pitori take on Pule’s former team in the quarterfinal of the MTN8 cup at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

“I’m very excited to be here and I’ve met some familiar faces when I got here so I’m looking forward to the new season. I was drawn by the stature of the club and the fantastic players that they have here and the coach as well,” said Pule.

“I’ve worked with coach Gavin before and I’ll get to work with him again here and I’m very excited about that. Coach Gavin works hard and he’s a person that likes to win at all costs and I think as players it’s very important to get into that mentality to say we’re going to compete for everything.

“That’s what we’re going to do this season and we’re looking forward to competing in every competition and I hope we win a trophy or two.”

“I’ve struggled a lot with injuries but being here at SuperSport, I’m training everyday like I’m 20 years old. Coach Gavin has come back to the club and I think they did very well last season but this season I hope we can win a trophy,” he concluded.

“It’s very important to focus as a team as the coach always tells us that we must focus as a team and not individuals. This coming game (against Pirates) will be exciting and we’re ready as a team to compete and win the game this weekend.”