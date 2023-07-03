Safa announce another betting sponsor for Bafana Bafana

By Katlego Modiba

The South African Football Association (Safa) has announced a four-year deal with sports betting company 10bet as a new partner for Bafana Bafana.

Safa chief executive officer Lydia Monyepao would not be drawn into how much money would exchange hands between the cash-strapped association and the South African online gambling company.

According to Safa, the partnership aims to be at the centre of fan engagement opportunities and create lasting impact through community initiatives.

“We can’t disclose the amount of the contract because it is confidential,” Monyepao told the media during a press conference at Safa House on Monday.

“However, we can announce that they are coming in board as a gold partner because we do have different packages that are aligned to our metrics as far as Bafana Bafana are concerned.

“Gold partners don’t get the front shirt or sleeve but we have other alternative measures in how we will give them maximum exposure as far as this deal is concerned.”

Cash injection

The former Safa chief operating officer, who ascended to the CEO position after Tebogo Motlanthe resigned earlier this year, says the cash injection would help Bafana in their quest to qualify for major tournaments.

“We are really excited about 10bet coming on board because it means more funding for Bafana Bafana,” she said.

“It will ensure the association can put out a really strong squad because funding goes a long way in preparing our teams for various qualifiers and tournaments.

“Bafana is the darling of South Africa and when they do well, everyone is happy. Following the victory over Morocco, you can see the attention has shifted and everyone is singing praises of Bafana which is very positive.

“We have received numerous enquiries for corporate to get involved as Bafana sponsors, so we are engaging several companies. It is a morale booster but we are looking for more sponsors so that we can prepare the team for the AFCON including the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.”