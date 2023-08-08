Chiefs-linked Colombian striker’s record is … not bad 

By Mgosi Squad

Kaizer Chiefs have been looking to beef up their forwards and they have reportedly found a promising striker in Bolivia.

This team is a little thin up front and currently has Ranga Chivaviro, Christian Saile and Caleb Bimenyimana in the striking department.

There is also Ashely Du Preez but the coaches like to use him on the wing or as a 10 recently.

If the report of Bolivian journalist Jaime Vega is true, Efmamjjasond González from Colombia will be loaned to Kaizer Chiefs.

“It has been confirmed that Efmamjjasond González is leaving on loan,” Vega wrote on Twitter.

“His destination is South Africa. Kaizer Chiefs will be his new club. He leaves Real Santa Cruz where he scored eight goals.”

González, who is 24 years old, has played in different teams in Argentina and Bolivia, and Santa Cruz is where he seems to have done well.

His statistics, according to Transfermarkt.com are promising as he has eight goals in 19 games.

Chiefs have had a Colombian striker before with Leonardo Castro, who had also played for Mamelodi Sundowns before joining the Naturena side.

Castro had come to Naturena with a lot of expectation as he played well at Sundonws but failed to live up to his billing at the Soweto giants.

When he finally arrives, González will be joining another young man from the same continent in Edson Castillo who is from Venezuela.

In the friendlies and one of the league games he has played, Castillo received some good reviews from coach Molefi Ntseki.

González joining Chiefs could also help Castillo to settle in quickly since it is said that he currently has a language problem – his English is not that good.

While being linked with González, Chiefs were offered Gabadinho Mhango but they rejected him.

The Malawian striker was offered to Amakhosi by his manager Mike Makaab. That rejection was probably because of Mhango’s bad history.