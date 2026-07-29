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Stellies’ Hunt gives update on Chiefs bid for Phili

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

29 July 2026

08:18 pm

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'I am sure in the next day or two we will hear some more,' said the Stellies head coach.

Langelihle Phili - Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch’s Langelihle Phili could be making a move to Kaizer Chiefs in the next few days. Picture: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

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Stellenbosch FC head coach Gavin Hunt confirmed on Wednesday that the club could sell Langelihle Phili to Kaizer Chiefs in the next few days.

Hunt on Phili to Chiefs – ‘There are contractual circumstances’

Phili would be the latest player to leave Stellies in what has been an off-season full of departures for the Cape Winelands side.

“You don’t want to lose the player, he is one of the hottest properties in South Africa,” said Hunt at the launch of the Betway Premiership in Houghton.

“But there are contractual circumstances that come into play. There has been a lot of media speculation and I am sure in the next day or two we will hear some more.”

“I came here, and another player got sold, he went to Pirates,” added Hunt, referring to midfielder Thapelo Mokobodi, whose move to the Buccaneers was confirmed on Wednesday.

The 21 year-old Phili appears set to be one of the four attacking players that Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz has said Amakhosi need to add to their ranks.

Hunt admits the turnover of players at Stellenbosch has made it difficult to prepare for the new season.

Stellies will take on AmaZulu on Saturday in their first Betway Premiership game of the season.

‘Players are coming and going’

“We can’t have preparation, we don’t do a proper pre-season, players are coming and going,” he added.

‘We are two or three days away (from the start of the season) and there will still be moves. Hopefully we can get past the first game then we are out of the MTN8 and we don’t play for two weeks. So we can have some breathing space and get players in and get fitter.”

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Stellenbosch are playing their ‘home’ game against AmaZulu at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban, because of the unavailability of venues in the Western Cape.

“Facilities are a big problem, we have seven away games in a row. Something has to be done. How do the All Blacks train at Athlone?,” added Hunt.

It appears that the New Zealand rugby team are using Athlone Stadium as a training venue for their clash with the Stormers at the Cape Town Stadium on August 7.

Read more on these topics

Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Stellenbosch F.C.

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