27 Feb 2024

06:29 pm

Motupa finds new home after Sundowns exit

Bakgaga chairman Khurishi Mphahlele is excited to have his "son" back at the club.

Gift Motupa has joined Baroka FC (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

After failing to secure a contract with SuperSport United, Gift Motupa has joined Motsepe Foundation Championship side Baroka FC.

Motupa trained with Matsatsantsa a Pitori after he was released by Mamelodi Sundowns last month, but coach Gavin Hunt decided against signing the forward, saying he could only consider signing him at the beginning of next season due to financial constraints.

“With Gift, we can’t sign him this season. We won’t be able to take him. I’ve spoken  to him and he just came to train with us,” Hunt said.

“You know he never had much football action so he’s just trying to get fit with us and we’ll see by May-June which is only two to three months away.”

By joining Baroka, Motupa makes a return to a club that launched his career back in 2013.

The 29-year-old forward has also played for Orlando Pirates, Chippa United and Bidvest Wits in his career that has lasted for over a decade.

Bakgaga chairman Khurishi Mphahlele is excited to have his “son” back at the club.

“My son…my son is back,” said Mphahlele in a short video posted by Baroka on their social media account, X.

