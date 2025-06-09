Kaizer Chiefs transfer update – Mbule and Mako to join for free?

'Sipho Mbule has been offered to Kaizer Chiefs. It is up to the club to make the decision and we need to respect that decision,' tweeted the player's agent Mike Makaab.

Kaizer Chiefs could be about to snap up free agents Paseka Mako and Sipho Mbule, according to reports this week.

31 year-old full back Mako was released by Orlando Pirates last week, while 27 year-old midfielder Sipho Mbule has been let go by Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mako to switch to Chiefs?

SABC Sport have reported that Mako is in negotiations to join Chiefs’ bitter Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates.

According to the national broadcaster, Amakhosi want to strengthen at left back despite signing Bradley Cross from Golden Arrows last season.

As for Mbule, his outspoken agent Mike Makaab revealed on social media that his player had been offered to Chiefs.

This was after he initially denied that Mbule was heading for Naturena.

Agent Makaab speaks

“I don’t know where the talks that Sipho Mbule is going to Kaizer Chiefs are coming from. All I can tell you is that the rumours are not true,” Makaab told FarPost.

“As I said, there hasn’t been any formal approach from any team about the services of Mbule. So we’ll look at all the best possible options to get him a club.”

Makaab, however, then appeared to slightly change his tune.

“Let me set the record straight. Sipho Mbule has been offered to Kaizer Chiefs. It is up to the club to make the decision and we need to respect that decision,” tweeted Makaab.