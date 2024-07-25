Ramovic opens up about failed move to Raja Casablanca

"We didn’t agree. We didn’t come to an agreement,” said Ramovic.

TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramovic has confirmed that he will not be joining Raja Casablanca ahead of the 2024/25 season.



Ramovic was tipped to replace coach Josef Zinnbauer, who left Raja to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Wehda.

Ramovic, however, has since confirmed that he and Raja failed to reach an agreement over the proposed move.

“Until now, nothing has happened. We didn’t agree. We didn’t come to an agreement,” Ramovic told FARPost.

“I can only say I have principles, I have values, I respect myself. Until things are on the table that I believe is the thing to show me that this is not respectful, I will not move at all,” he explained.

‘Nothing to worry about’

Galaxy president Tim Sukazi, who had previously confirmed Ramovic’s move to Raja, reiterated his stance that he will support his coach move should Ramovic and Raja reach an agreement.

“I think I’ve said a mouthful about Raja Casablanca’s interest in Sead Ramovic,” said Sukazi.

“I did say that they are very big—one of the top five on the continent. I did say that if it happens, it’s the greatest opportunity for him as a person and his career. I will support him.

“I haven’t hidden anything about it. It’s not my business; I don’t work for Raja. Whether they conclude or eventually put pen to paper with Sead Ramovic, it is for them to resolve.



“As for TS Galaxy, we are in a good space. You can see we’re preparing very well and our coach is here. Nothing to worry about.”

Meanwhile, Galaxy, who beat Young Africans 1-0 in the Mpumalanga Premier’s International Cup on Wednesday, will play German Bundesliga outfit Augsburg on Saturday in the final of the competition.