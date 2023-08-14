Ex-Pirates midfielder trying to revive career in Mozambique

By Mgosi Squad

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Roger Majafa is trying to revive his career in Mozambique, a source close to the player has revealed.



Majafa went to Mozambique last month, where he played a couple of friendlies with an undisclosed team and they loved what they saw from him.



The midfielder has been out of the professional ranks for some time now, keeping fit playing in amateur tournaments since 2019, after parting ways with TS Sporting.



In Mozambique, Majafa, now 33-years-old, has won the hearts of many with his skills.



“That boy is good, I don’t understand why he is not playing in the PSL (Premier Soccer League),” said a source.



“Actually, he is very talented. He knows football and he can pass wherever you are on the field. He has a good vision and reads the game well.”