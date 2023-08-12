Ex PSL star Sangweni pleads for another chance

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Thamsanqa Sangweni has written a long letter which he published on Facebook apologising for the mistakes he made.

And also asked to be given another chance to play in the professional ranks. The talented midfielder played at various teams during his peak.

But Sangweni soon became infamous for his disobedience and stubbornness. He began his professional career at AmaZulu FC.

That is where he had reported clashes with Manqoba Mngqithi who was the coach at the Durban side at the time.

It was reported then that Mngqithi wanted to play him at centre back, while Sangweni insisted he was more suitable to play in central midfield.

He later signed with Mamelodi Sundowns, but he could not stay for long and was loaned out to different teams.

He also went to Orlando Pirates in 2017, where he reportedly had run-ins with Rulani Mokwena who was the assistant coach at the time.

He last played in the professional ranks with Chippa United and last season he was with Peacemakers in the Western Cape ABC Motsepe League.

However, it seems Sangweni has realised his mistakes as he has written a long letter apologising and begging to be given another chance.

“To every PSL team and coaches, I’d like to take this opportunity to ask for your help to get another chance,” wrote Sangweni on his Facebook.

Sangweni admits his mistakes

“I’m still active. I made a lot of mistakes along the way in my career. I learned the hard way that the mistakes I made cost me my job.

“I made mistakes that made no one want me to play in their teams. l blame no one but myself because I’m the one who messed everything up.

“l ask for forgiveness and the chance to play football again. Football is my life, it’s the only thing that l know and want to do.

“This game is everything to me and to my family. I was selfish and l ended up losing everything that l love,” added the 33-year-old Sangweni.

“But I’m not the person I was. Those mistakes made me a better man and made me realise what it means to be a professional player.

“I know my English is not that good, but I hope this message touches you all. There is a lot l can say but ngizocela ukuma (I will leave it here).”