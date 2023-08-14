Ntseki happy with Chiefs’ progress after first win

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs‘ coach Molefi Ntseki expressed satisfaction with his team’s development and stated that the players are now fully embracing “the process”.

ALSO READ: Riveiro praises ‘joyous’ Pirates attack after another goal glut

Ntseki secured his first victory as Chiefs coach at the weekend. Chiefs managed a come from behind 2-1 win over Cape Town City in the MTN8 quarter-finals on Sunday.

The lead-up to this victory hadn’t been smooth for Ntseki. The team faced challenges in pre-season friendlies, and their start in the DStv Premiership didn’t inspire confidence either.

In the first game, Chiefs could only muster a draw against Chippa United. And it was followed by a loss to defending league champions, Mamelodi Sundowns.

In their encounter with City, Amakhosi displayed some dominance and worked tenaciously for their first victory of the season.

After the game at Athlone Stadium, Ntseki said he was pleased not only with the win. But his players’ application on the day as well.

“We came into this game, after we lost the game at Sundowns (midweek). We needed to give a good performance,” said the Chiefs mentor.

Chiefs players executed game plan well

Ntseki commended the players for executing the game plan effectively from the start. He emphasised their evident eagerness to compete.

“And I must say the players responded in terms of implementing the plan today. From the first minute, we could see that they really wanted to be in this game.

“We were putting pressure on the opponents and we did not give them much space to play.

“And I think the counter pressing was very good, it was spot on…”

Ntseki also found satisfaction in his players’ increasing positive response. He highlighted their improved performance and their growing belief in themselves and the team’s strategies.

“I think you can see the performance of the players, they are believing in themselves. They are believing in what we’re working on.

“We always say ‘trust the process’. The process has various stages. And the first stage we experienced today was a win and qualifying for the semifinals.

“They were very positive, the attitude was good,” enthused Ntseki about his players.

It remains to be seen if Chiefs will be able to carry the momentum forward, and transfer the same performances to league games.

Chiefs will meet Sundowns in the two-legged semi finals of the MTN8. The dates and times are yet to be determined and announced by the PSL.

ALSO READ: Mokoena’s success could be the reason for bad tackles – Rulani

But before that, Ntseki will hope his players earn him his first set of full points when they visit TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Sunday.