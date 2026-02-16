Mgosi

Former Chiefs defender wants PSL return

16 February 2026

'TT is open to the idea of playing here (SA) again,' a source told the Mgosi Squad.

Thatayaone Ditlhokwe - Botswana

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe is interested in a move back to South Africa. Picture: Backpagepix

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe is being linked with a potential return to the PSL next season after spending close to two seasons in Libya.

From Chiefs to Libya

The Botswana captain secured a big-money move to Al-Ittihad from Kaizer Chiefs last February, with the transfer fee reported to be in excess of R15 million at the time.

His spell at Ittihad has come to an end following a loan switch to fellow Libyan outfit Al-Shomooa. While the full details of the agreement have not been made public, it is understood the deal includes an option to make the move permanent.

Sources close to the player, however, indicate that Ditlhokwe has not ruled out a return to South Africa, where he made his name at SuperSport United before earning his move to Chiefs, although he did not consistently hit the same heights there.

“TT is open to the idea of playing here (SA) again. His time in Libya hasn’t really worked out as he would have wanted. Before he was loaned out by Ittihad, several clubs in South Africa enquired about him, but nothing concrete materialised,” a source close to the player told Mgosi Squad.

‘Hunt remains a big fan’

“Gavin Hunt remains a big fan of TT because they worked together at SuperSport. I wouldn’t be surprised to see them reunite at Stellies. At this point, I’m told there’s nothing concrete yet, but TT wants a new challenge in more familiar surroundings.”

Although a return to the PSL remains an option , but the defender is expected to weigh his options carefully ahead of the next transfer window. The 27-year-old centre-back captained the Botswana national football team at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, featuring in all three of their group-stage matches. 

