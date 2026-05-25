Orlando Pirates unveil home and away kits for 2026/27 season

Together, the 2026/27 jerseys tell a story of past, present and future.

Orlando Pirates and adidas on Monday revealed the club’s home and away jerseys fpr the 2026/27 season, a powerful first chapter in the countdown to the Buccaneers’ 90th anniversary celebrations in 2027.

This season pays tribute to the city that birthed the Club and to the millions of supporters who carry its spirit across the country.



While spread far beyond Johannesburg, the Orlando Pirates supporters remain united by a shared identity – one that is now symbolised in the Club’s iconic crest, a mark of pride, excellence and belonging.

Inspired by granite; a symbol of strength, endurance and unwavering resilience, the Home jersey reflects the very foundation of Orlando Pirates – born from the heart of a community defined by passion, unity and defiance. Just like the Club itself, granite stands the test of time, shaped but never broken. This unbreakable spirit is reflected through the institution’s unmatched legacy and rich heritage woven across generations through its founding fathers, footballing icons, passionate supporters and unforgettable moments that have defined Orlando Pirates as one of Africa’s most iconic football institutions.

The Away jersey, with iconic adidas trefoil, celebrates the soul of the city. It is a tribute to the energy, diversity and heartbeat of its supporters, whose stories, creativity and passion continue to shape the identity of the Club. The design captures the homes of the people, the pulse of the streets, and the culture of football fandom and the deep connection between Orlando Pirates Football Club and the community it represents.

Together, the 2026/27 jerseys tell a story of past, present and future – a visual expression of a club preparing to celebrate 90 years at the forefront of the game.