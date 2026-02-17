Sundowns join the race for Arrows rising star

Sundowns are expected to face stiff competition from Pirates.

Mamelodi Sundowns have joined the race to sign Siyanda Ndlovu, with the Golden Arrows attacker also attracting strong interest from Orlando Pirates.

Sundowns’ concrete interest

The 23-year-old has enjoyed an impressive campaign under head coach Manqoba Mngqithi and, according to information gathered by Phakaaathi, Sundowns are the latest club to register concrete interest in the forward.

Ndlovu has emerged as one of the standout performers in the Betway Premiership this season, with several top-flight clubs believed to be monitoring his situation closely. His consistency in the final third and ability to influence matches have elevated his profile across the league.

Among his highlights this season was winning the Player of the Month award for September and October. He also collected the Goal of the Month prize for his strike against Stellenbosch FC, a moment of individual brilliance in which he beat multiple defenders before applying a composed finish.

Mngqithi has publicly backed the rising attacker, stating that he has the attributes to push for selection in the Bafana Bafana squad ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup cycle later this year.’

A long-term investment

Sundowns are believed to have tabled an offer to Arrows as they look to secure Ndlovu as a long-term investment. However, they are expected to face stiff competition from Pirates, who are also understood to rate the attacking midfielder highly and have been tracking him for some time.

“The interest from Sundowns is genuine, so we will see how it develops because Arrows are unlikely to keep him beyond this season. It’s true that Sundowns are the latest club to show interest, as the Pirates interest is already public knowledge,” a source close to the player said.