Clubs are queueing up for on-loan Pirates striker Peprah

By Mgosi Squad

Orlando Pirates striker Kwame Peprah will not be short of suitors should the Soweto side release him as has been speculated in the past few weeks.



ALSO READ: Mothwa set for Pirates switch after Usuthu snub, Sekhukhune also keen



Peprah is out on loan at Maritzburg United but has struggled to pin down a starting berth in the team.



Maritzburg are currently playing in the promotion-relegation play-offs.



The 23-year-old Ghanaian attacker is expected to be among the players Pirates will release as they seek to reduce their number of strikers.



Phakaaathi has heard that should that happen, Peprah will have at least four clubs knocking on his door.



ALSO READ: Sundowns striker garners wide interest, Chippa wants to keep him



A source claims that one has already started talks with Pirates over a possible transfer.



“The other teams are waiting to see if he is released so they can get him on a free transfer, but one from Tanzania has already started talking to Pirates,” said a source.



“Azama SC want him and they have been made aware that Yanga (Young Africans SC) have also shown their interest.”