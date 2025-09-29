Has Nabi changed his mind about leaving Chiefs?

Nabi contract with Chiefs ends in June next year.

World coming out of Naturena is that coach Nasreddine Nabi has rescinded his request to leave Kaizer Chiefs and wants to continue as the club’s head coach.



Nabi has missed Chiefs’ last three games and word is that the Tunisian coach has asked the club to release him from his contract so that he could be closer to his wife who was involved in a car accident.



When Chiefs left for Angola to play Kabuscorp in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup just over a week ago, Amakhosi issued a crptic message to eplained hy Nabi was not with the team.



“Kaizer Cheifs confirms that head coach Nasreddine Nabi is currently not with the team as discussions between the club and the coach remain ongoing,” read the statement.

“The matter is internal in nature and is being addressed through the appropriate processes.



As this is an internal matter, no further details will be shared at this stage.

“We appreciate the continued support and understanding of our supporter and the broader football community. Any updates will be communicated through official club channels when appropriate.”

Nabi makes a U-turn

According to a source, when Nabi’s representatives arrived in Naturena to discuss the termination of his contract, they told the Chiefs management that the Tunisian coach has changed his mind and wants to stay at the club.



“The Chiefs management was shocked to hear this because they had already drawn up a termination letter and were ready to issue a statement about his departure. They then asked Nabi’s representatives to give them some time to consider the new proposal.” said a source.



Nabi contract with Chiefs ends in June next year.



It now remains to be seen if Chiefs will allow him to continue as the club’s head coach or if they will terminate his contract.



Amakhosi have registered a win, a draw and a loss under the caretaker co-coaches Cedri Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.