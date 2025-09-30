Chiefs’ Duba – ‘I didn’t start the season well’

'I am still working on myself, on being better and on getting back into the starting line-up,' said the Chiefs forward.

Kaizer Chiefs forward Wandile Duba has admitted he deserved to lose his place this season in the Amakhosi starting line up.

The 21 year-old started Chiefs’ first four Betway Premiership games of the season. But he failed to score and has not been in the Amakhosi squad for their last two Premiership matches.

Chiefs’ Duba mostly benched

Duba did come off the bench in Chiefs’ 1-0 loss to Kabuscorp in the first leg of their Caf Confederation Cup first preliminary round tie in Luanda. But he again sat out the match as Chiefs bounced back to win the second leg on Saturday at FNB Stadium, eventually progressing on penalties.

“I didn’t start the season very well. That is why the coach ended up taking me out of the team,” said Duba.

“I wasn’t giving him what he wanted. I am still working on myself, on being better and on getting back into the starting line-up.

“Every coach needs a striker that scores in his team. Flavio (Da Silva) and (Khanyisa) Mayo got in the team and scored. I wasn’t doing that. Tactically I have been doing well but it is just a matter of getting the nod (again).”

Duba’s next chance to play comes on Wednesday evening as Chiefs take on AmaZulu in the Premiership at FNB Stadium.

Arthur Zwane’s Usuthu did lose their last league game against TS Galaxy, but Duba expects a tough match.

“Every team when they play Chiefs, they give their best. It will not be an easy game, despite the fact that they lost their last game,” he said.

Chiefs are on a run of two Premiership games without a victory, losing at home to Sekhukhune and then drawing at home to Marumo Gallants.

Confed Cup inspiration?

Amakhosi had a good start to the season, winning four of their first five league games. They will now hope the confidence of that Confederation Cup win can spur them on against Usuthu, and in Sunday’s Carling Black Label Cup meeting with Stellenbosch.

Last season this fixture ended in a 2-2 draw at FNB Stadium. Chiefs took an early lead through Tashreeq Morris, but Tshepang Moremi (now at Pirates) quickly equalised before Elmo Kambindu put Arrows ahead on the hour mark. A Richard Ofori howler, however, gifted Chiefs an equaliser just minutes after that.