How Lorch had to plead with Khoza to let him leave Pirates for Sundowns

"He didn’t understand why someone like him would want to let everything go and start afresh," said a source.

An insider at Orlando Pirates has revealed how winger Thembinkosi Lorch pleaded with club chairman Irvin Khoza to let him leave the club for Mamelodi Sundowns.

According to a source, Lorch had several meetings with the club’s boss regarding his move to the Brazilians, and Khoza was reluctant to let him go as he is one of the more experienced players at the club.



Lorch is said to have approached Khoza for his blessings to leave the Soweto giants, and the Buccaneers boss didn’t understand why he wanted to leave after being at the club for a long time.



“We all know that Lorch’s signing was done behind closed doors,” said the insider.



“Lorch has been wanting to leave the club for some time. It’s just that the management were not keen to let him go, but it’s football, things happen. At first, Khoza was not happy with the idea of Lorch leaving, he was very upset. He didn’t really understand why someone like him would want to let everything go and start afresh.”

“But, if there is one thing about the boss (Khoza) it’s that he won’t stand in your way if you feel like you no longer want to be part of the club. I think that’s why their meeting took so long. He didn’t understand why Lorch would want to go, but the player’s mind was already made up, and that is why he let him go.”