It’s suspensions galore at TS Galaxy as club cuts costs

Mgosi Squad

TS Galaxy have been using underhanded tactics to cut their salary bill by suspending staff for small misdemeanours and not paying them.

A Phakaaathi source has revealed how the club’s spokesperson Minenhle Mkhize was suspended and his January salary not paid.

“Has he not told you guys this? He was suspended and was almost left homeless and had his phone cut off because he did not pay for its service.

“It is a funny story, really what happened,” said the source. He said Mkhize’s problems started during Galaxy’s game against Swallows in January.

“Apparently there was some miscommunication between him and the club’s president (Tim Sukazi) but that was just the start.

“After the game, he went to get the coach for post-match interviews as per the norm with all PSL clubs.

“But he found the coach in a conversation with the club president and he asked him to go for the interview.

“They ignored him and continued their conversation as if he was not there,” added the source.

Ramovic demanded Sukazi ‘do something’

According to protocol, the away team’s coach speaks to the media first after the game and then the home team.

But when Swallows realised that Sead Ramovic was taking too long to come, they let Ernst Middendorp go first.

“When the coach (Ramovic) eventually agreed to go with Minenhle for the post-match interview, Middendorp was already speaking to the media.

“He threw a tantrum and asked Minenhle if he had wanted him ‘to come and watch this guy (Middendorp) speak’.

“Apparently they are not on good terms (the two coaches) and Ramovic went off on Minenhle about it.

“Minenhle didn’t take kindly to the scolding and told the coach that he was not one of his players who he could scold anyway he wants.

“That is when the coach stormed off and went to the club president and demanded that he do something about ‘that guy’ because he is disrespectful’.

“And that is how he was suspended and not paid his January salary thereafter,” explained the source.

Galaxy are reported to be in a financial fix and Far Post reports that they have cut their players’ salaries by 10%.

Phakaaathi reported last week that the players were also made to pay for the club’s European trip from their own pockets.

Midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi has also been released by the club under mysterious circumstances with Ramovic claiming he was not committed to the Galaxy cause.