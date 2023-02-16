TS Galaxy’s technical team changes put on hold

Mgosi Squad

TS Galaxy are understood to be considering a U-turn on the pending appointments of new faces in the technical team.



The Mpumalanga-based outfit are allegedly facing financial challenges to the point that they are believed to have slashed their players salaries by at least 10% to stay afloat.

Head coach Saed Ramovic wanted to make changes in his technical team and bring in a few people he has worked with before.



The supposed new brains trust are in the country and have attended a number of Galaxy games, but their employment might be put on ice until the club get back on their feet.



“It would be showing the players a middle finger if you hire people from abroad because we all know they don’t come cheap, yet at the same time, players are not getting what is due to them,” said a source.



Meanwhile, Galaxy will travel to KwaZulu-Natal this weekend where they will take on an AmaZulu side that they have struggled to score against in the last two meetings.



The sides will be meeting for the sixth time. With only just a point separating Usuthu and The Rockets, a win for Ramovic’s side could see them moving closer to the top five.



At the same time Galaxy would also be nearing the safety point as far as the threat of relegation is concerned.

Normally, 30 points are enough to secure a club’s DStv Premiership status, and given Galaxy’s limp start that saw them lingering at the bottom of the log – the Mpumalanga outfit will look to get into the safety net as soon as possible.