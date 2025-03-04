Sundowns legend Zwane to be given new contract

The 35-year-old has missed a significant part of the season with an Achilles injury.

Themba Zwane is set to be given a new one-year contract at Sundowns. Picture: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns club captain Themba Zwane will be handed another one-year contract extension when his current deal runs out at the end of the season.

Word reaching the Mgosi squad is that Sundowns management has engaged Zwane’s camp on a new deal to keep him at the club for next season.

Achilles injury for Sundowns’ Zwane

The 35-year-old has missed a significant part of the season with an Achilles injury he sustained last year while playing for Bafana Bafana in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo-Brazzaville.

Despite spending the 2013-14 season on loan to Mpumalanga Black Aces, Zwane is in his 14th season with Masandawana. The evergreen midfielder is one of the longest-serving members of the current Brazilians team.

Zwane, who turns 36 in August, joined Sundowns in 2011 from amateur club Vardos FC, and he is likely to finish his career with the Tshwane-based side.

Close to a return

The 2016 CAF Champions League winner is close to returning to action, and according to sources close to the player, Miguel Cardoso rates Zwane highly despite age not being on his side.