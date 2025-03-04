Saleng to submit Pirates transfer request

'He's not happy with how he has been treated by Pirates,' a source told the Mgosi Squad.

Monnapule Saleng is unhappy with the treatment he is receiving from Orlando Pirates and will submit a transfer request at the end of the season, Phakaaathi has learned.

Saleng has been frozen out at Pirates after he reportedly asked for a pay rise. His last game for the Buccaneers was against Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League group stage phase in December.

Speculation has been rife as to why Saleng has not been playing at Pirates, but this past weekend, his parents revealed to the Sunday World that the winger is not happy with the salary that he is getting at the Buccaneers.

Apparently, Saleng is earning around R70 000 at Pirates.

Despite his lack of game time, Saleng was called up for the CHAN qualifier against Egypt and was in the starting line-up when South Africa drew 1-1 with Egypt in the first leg at the Free Stadium on Sunday, further fueling speculation about his stay at Pirates.

Now a source has revealed that Saleng wants out at Pirates.

“He’s not happy with how he has been treated by Pirates. He feels he deserves better especially for what he has done for the club. Even this season, he was doing well before this whole thing started. He just wants a fair deal from Pirates, that’s all,” said the source.

Saleng joined Pirates from Free State Stars in 2021 and has spent some time on loan at Moroka Swallows.