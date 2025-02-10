Pirates coach Riveiro refuses to concede defeat in title race

"The title winners will only be known at the end of the season,” said the Spaniard.

Jose Riveiro, head coach of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Despite the heavy defeat at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns this past weekend, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro remains optimistic about his team’s chances of winning the Betway Premiership title this season.

The Buccaneers were handed a 4-1 drubbing by the Brazilians at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane on Saturday in a game that could have a huge bearing on which team wins the league title at the end of the season.



ALSO READ: Riveiro refuses to blame the pitch for Pirates defeat

The victory extended Sundowns’ lead at the top of the log standings to nine points, but second-placed Pirates have a game in hand over the defending champions.

Prior to facing Sundowns, Pirates registered wins over Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune United and Riveiro says those victories were crucial going into the clash in Tshwane.

“We played against Chiefs and we were about to drop points until the 90 something minute penalty and we got the three points. We played Sekhukhune away and we’ve never beaten Sekhukhune since my arrival here at Pirates, but we managed to get another three points. Now we played against Sundowns and we competed like hell, the way we ran on the field was second to none despite the 4-1 result. So, if I look at the week as a whole, I’m still extremely positive about this team,” said Riveiro.

“The way we’re doing things and competing in every competition. We have a title (MTN8) already in our cabinet, so the difference in points right now and the way is not a problem. My problem is Baroka now, so like I said, the title winners will only be known at the end of the season,” he added.

Despite the nine-point gap, Riveiro insists that there’s not that much difference between Pirates and Sundowns so far this season.

“The difference between the two teams will show at the end of the season, after 30 games. Then we’ll see if we’re on the same level or if the difference is too big.



ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Cardoso unhappy with poor Loftus pitch

“Obviously when these teams find each other in one game, we call it a clash. And there are a lot of things to be said or blamed,” commented Riveiro.

Following the defeat to Sundowns, Pirates will change their focus to their Nedbank Cup last-16 clash against Baroka FC at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.