AmaZulu coach Martin aiming for more growth when season resumes

“All of us deserve good holidays, and after that, we will have a mini pre-season," says Martin.

AmaZulu FC coach Pablo Franco-Martin is proud of the team’s growth in the first half of the season, especially having done well in the KwaZulu-Natal derbies.

ALSO READ: Ofori makes Ghana Afcon squad despite limited game time at Pirates

Usuthu have played five derbies already so far in the season, where they managed to secure three wins and registered two draws.

Their most recent win in the KZN derby was the 3-0 victory against Royal AM in their last DStv Premiership game of the previous year.

Augustine Kwem netted a brace for Usuthu, while Mondli Mbanjwa scored the other goal in the win against Thwihli Thwahla.

“Last season we played eight official derbies and recorded four draws and four losses. This year, we have secured three wins and two draws already, surpassing last season’s tally with several games left,” said the AmaZulu coach.

“All of us deserve good holidays, and after that, we will have a mini pre-season to gear up for the second half of the season.”



ALSO READ: Johnson promises a different Kaizer Chiefs in 2024

With AmaZulu having went on the break sitting in seventh place in the league table with 22 points after 16 matches, Martin has emphasised the need for continuous growth at the club so that they can go higher on the log.

“We want to keep growing, aiming for the upper part of the table,” he added.