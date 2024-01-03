Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Avatar photo

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Football Journalist

2 minute read

3 Jan 2024

12:09 pm

AmaZulu coach Martin aiming for more growth when season resumes

“All of us deserve good holidays, and after that, we will have a mini pre-season," says Martin.

AmaZulu coach Martin aims for growth in the second half of the season

AmaZulu FC coach Pablo Franco-Martin. (Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

AmaZulu FC coach Pablo Franco-Martin is proud of the team’s growth in the first half of the season, especially having done well in the KwaZulu-Natal derbies.

ALSO READ: Ofori makes Ghana Afcon squad despite limited game time at Pirates

Usuthu have played five derbies already so far in the season, where they managed to secure three wins and registered two draws.

Their most recent win in the KZN derby was the 3-0 victory against Royal AM in their last DStv Premiership game of the previous year.

Augustine Kwem netted a brace for Usuthu, while Mondli Mbanjwa scored the other goal in the win against Thwihli Thwahla.

“Last season we played eight official derbies and recorded four draws and four losses. This year, we have secured three wins and two draws already, surpassing last season’s tally with several games left,” said the AmaZulu coach.

“All of us deserve good holidays, and after that, we will have a mini pre-season to gear up for the second half of the season.”

ALSO READ: Johnson promises a different Kaizer Chiefs in 2024

With AmaZulu having went on the break sitting in seventh place in the league table with 22 points after 16 matches, Martin has emphasised the need for continuous growth at the club so that they can go higher on the log.

“We want to keep growing, aiming for the upper part of the table,” he added.

Read more on these topics

amazulu DStv Premiership Royal AM

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ANC, Ezulweni Investments reach settlement over R102 million debt dispute
South Africa ‘Reckless’: ANC youth leader Collen Malatji calls for Zuma’s expulsion
Politics ‘When you leave ANC, don’t throw a party’ – ANCYL president criticises veterans ‘behaving like prefects’
Celebs And Viral Zahara: My late night calls with a musical healer
Local Soccer Kaizer Chiefs strip Khune of club captaincy

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe