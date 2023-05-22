Makola to be rewarded ‘nicely’ for helping City get promotion

By Mgosi Squad

Following his immense contribution for Polokwane City in the later stages of the Motsepe Foundation Championship, Mpho Makola is set to be rewarded ‘nicely’ by the club’s management as they head back to the DStv Premiership, a source at the Limpopo club has revealed.

The former Cape Town City midfielder joined Rise and Shine in March.

The Polokwane City management has been so impressed with the former Orlando Pirates player’s display that he is set to be rewarded with a new contract.

According to a source, City are happy with the way Makola has conducted himself since joining the club.

“I think the club was lucky to get a player like him, especially at a crucial stage of the season. He came in and never looked down on anyone. Players like him who have played at big matches and played for big clubs tend to take things lightly when they play in lower divisions. But it was not like that for him. The management are going to reward him nicely for his commitment and helping the club get promoted,” said the source.



“He is one of the senior players, there is also Puleng Marema and Lucky Baloyi just to mention a few. These guys have really done their part in making sure that Polokwane City get promoted. Their influence also helped the younger and inexperienced players.”

Makola joined Rise and Shine back in March after he parted ways with Cape Town City, with the midfielder stating that he was let go by City because he did not go to a cricket match with the rest of the team.

The midfielder will now be looking to add more value at the club as Polokwane City returns to top flight football after being relegated to the NFD back in the 2019/20 season.