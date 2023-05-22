Zwane carrying on with job despite doubts over his future at Chiefs

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

With questions raised over his future as Kaizer Chiefs coach, Arthur Zwane is carrying on with his job of preparing for next season where he hopes for the better.

Zwane had a fair first season as head coach of Chiefs considering the challenges and admitted it was also a learning period for him.

Chiefs finished fifth in the DStv Premiership standings and went as far as the semifinals in both cup competitions – the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup.

But despite this, he has been heavily criticised with many citing his inexperience as a hindrance to his ability to bring back the glory days at Naturena.

It was perhaps the four consecutive defeats in the last games of the season that made some see him as unfit for one of the country’s top football jobs.

Zwane however is moving on, and outlined his plans for next season and his wish list for beefing up his team.

“We have identified a few individuals, and some we have already managed to get while some the team is still trying to make sure that they get them,” said Zwane after Saturday’s game.

Chiefs lost 1-0 to Cape Town City at FNB Stadium. The goal was scored by one of Chiefs’ reported transfer targets Mduduzi Mdantsane.

Zwane wants to beef up Chiefs squad

“But again, it boils down to one thing… Can those players cope with the pressure of playing for a team of Kaizer Chiefs’ calibre?

“It leaves one thinking a lot,” added Zwane. The Amakhosi mentor admitted that some players attract the club with some solid displays, but struggle once inside.

“This is a season in which we’ve learnt a lot from, in terms of bringing in players, and also releasing certain players.

“And as much as there were negatives, there were also a lot of positives that can help us going forward. We will see who we bring on board to come and help the team.”

Zwane could however not miss the opportunity to use the excuse that has long tired out. That of other teams inflating prices when Chiefs want certain players from them.

“It’s a case of quality. If quality is available then we go for it. You know it’s always been a difficult situation for the Chiefs…

“Whenever we look for players and approach other teams, they make it difficult for us to get those players. The competition is obviously stiff, so we just have to find a way.”