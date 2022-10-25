Mass player exodus expected at Sekhukhune in January

Mgosi Squad

Sekhukhune United are set to release about 10 players in January, with the club said to be unhappy with the contribution of some players in the team.



A source says the Limpopo side have identified players they want to bring on board in January and they will need to make space.



“The club are very calm about the situation, although they are worried. You would expect that they would be looking at the coach in such situations, but they are keeping their faith in him,” said the source.



Babina Noko are currently 15th in the DStv Premiership standings with just 10 points collected in 11 games under Kaitano Tembo’s guidance.



The club’s management are said to have given him a free hand on the kind of players he wants to bring in during the next transfer window.