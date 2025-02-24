Agent breaks silence on Saleng’s situation at Pirates

Speculation has been rife about why Saleng has not been playing at Pirates.

Monnapule Saleng’s agency, P Management Sports, has addressed the player’s current situation at Orlando Pirates.

Saleng, who started the season well with Pirates, has been excluded from the club’s matchday squad.



His last game for the Buccaneers was against Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League group stage phase in December last year.



Before he was excluded from matchday squad, Saleng featured in 13 matches across all competitions for Pirates, scoring five goals and making one assist.

Last week, sportscaster Robert Marawa threatened to spill the beans about Saleng’s situation at Pirates and gave the club 48 hours to address the fans or he would reveal the truth. But later said he could not say anything to protect the player’s rights.

Now Saleng’s agency has released a statement on the matter.

“We are aware of the ongoing speculation surrounding our client, Monnapule Saleng. While we have refrained from making public comments due to the sensitive and confidential nature of the matter, our silence should not be misconstrued as an endorsement of the narrative being presented against him,” read the statement from P Management Sports.

“This matter involves significant issues at the core of the employer-employee relationship that require resolution. Our client remains committed to addressing these matters through the appropriate legal and professional channels.



“Given the confidentiality of the matter, we will not be engaging in further public discussions. Our priority remains to act in our client’s interests while advocating for a fair and amicable resolution. We trust that the proper processes will lead to an outcome that serves the best interests of all parties involved.”

Pirates are yet to comment on the matter involving Saleng.