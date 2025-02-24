Sundowns goalkeeper set to leave at end of season

'It's the end of the road now,' a source close to the club confirmed.

According to information gathered by the Mgosi squad, it’s looking increasingly likely that Reyaad Pieterse will leave Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of the season. The former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper has been relegated to a squad player this season.

He has yet to feature for the Brazilians across all competitions. Pieterse, who turned 33 earlier this month, will have to find a new home for next season as his contract also runs out in June.

Pieterse’s Sundowns struggles

Pieterse joined Sundowns in 2018 from SuperSport United but never really stamped his mark in his seven years at Chloorkop. In fact, he has only played two league games for Sundowns in the past two seasons. Overall, Pieterse has made 20 appearances in the colours of Masandawana.

Ronwen Williams, Denis Onyango, and Jody February are all ahead of him in the pecking order. There’s also 26-year-old Sanele Tshabalala, who came through the Sundowns academy. He is being touted as a future number one at the league champions.

“From what I hear, he won’t be kept beyond this season. They took an option in his contract two years ago, but it’s the end of the road now,” a source close to the club confirmed.

“He’s a positive influence in the dressing room, but unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out, and the club will release him when his contract expires at the end of the season.”