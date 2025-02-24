Sundowns’ February praises team mentality following Galaxy win

'We lost to them last week, and we had to do the business today, and we got the three points, which were much needed,' said the Sundowns goalkeeper.

Jody February of Mamelodi Sundowns reacts during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match against TS Galaxy at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on the 22 February 2025 © Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Jody February has praised the team’s mentality following the 4-1 thrashing of TS Galaxy in Saturday’s Betway Premiership encounter.

The Brazilians steamed past 10-man Galaxy, who lost Victor Letsoalo early in the first half to a red card after a rash challenge on Bathusi Aubaas. February, who was in goal due to the unavailability of Ronwen Williams and Denis Onyango, put in a solid performance when called upon.

Peter Shalulile and Iqraam Rayners had given Sundowns an early 2-0 lead within seven minutes, but a lapse in concentration allowed the Rockets to pull one back through Sphiwe Mahlangu in the 10th minute of what was a frantic start at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

“It was a very tough game, and they’re very tough opponents. We lost to them last week, and we had to do the business today, and we got the three points, which were much needed,” February said after the resounding victory over Galaxy.

“Playing against Galaxy, home and away, is always tough, and they’re always motivated, but luckily we scored two early goals. There was a bit of a lapse in concentration to concede, but we responded well and went into the break not comfortable but with a good lead.

“We came out strong because the coach was a bit hard on us at half-time. He said that we needed to get a goal early to finish the game, and that’s what we did. I’m very proud of the boys. We take the three points and move on to the next one.”

Sundowns went into the break leading 3-1 after Jayden Adams also got on the score sheet, Rayners completed his brace in the second half to seal the victory. The defending champions will be tested again this week.

First on their calendar is the tricky Sekhukhune United on Wednesday before hosting old enemies Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday. February was grateful to get his first league start of the season and his first game in five months. The 28-year-old’s other three appearances this season came in the MTN8 Cup competition.

“It’s always a good feeling, and it’s an honour to represent Mamelodi Sundowns. It feels good to be back,” February added.

“It was a bit of a nervous start with the rustiness, but I got it out (of my system) within the first 15 minutes. I think I did well because it was my first game back after a couple of months, and I’m very grateful for this opportunity.

“We treat all the games the same, and we put the same effort into all the games. It was very important today to get all the three points and not allow them to get another one over us. Now, we’re looking forward to Sekhukhune, and hopefully, we can do the same.”